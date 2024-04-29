Severe Weather Moves Through Area Saturday Evening

Severe thunderstorms and tornados moved through the region Saturday evening. The National Weather Service reports from the Highway Patrol of a Tornado in Gentry County at about 9:20 pm. A brief Tornado Touchdown was reported near Laclede at about 11:40 pm.

There were also several reports of hail and heavy rain.

Rainfall amounts across the region vary greatly. Officially in Chillicothe, we received 2.48 inches Saturday night into Sunday morning. Unoffical reports around the area include 3-4 inches near Hale and and reports near Trenton near 4 inches.

Flash flooding and river flooding have been reported and several flood warnings remain in place.

