Action On Health Center By-Laws Considered In Board Meeting

The Livingston County Health Center Board of Trustees met Tuesday.

Director Sherry Weldon told the board they have purchased the Electronic Medical Records program and are beginning the process of learning and using the program. The cost was $30,000.

The review of the By-Laws was discussed as Clayton Vadnais made a motion to begin discussing the by-laws for 10 minutes, progressing an article at a time in the regular board meeting. Discussion on the motion included expanding that to a section at a time. No change to the motion was made and the vote to follow the process failed on a 2/2 vote.

Weldon reported to the board there are no current COVID cases, 4 RSV, 2 Measles, and the sewer shed report shows a decrease of indicators. Weldon also said they may begin providing information on Avian Flu.

The AV system for the board room will be installed in July

They are still working on finding a firm to handle the Health Center Audit.

Weldon says the deadline on some of the grants has been extended, allowing additional time to use the grant funds.

