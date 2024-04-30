Search
Facebook Twitter
Play Now

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Serious Injury Crash and Arrest

An Osborn woman had serious injuries following a crash in Dekalb County Monday evening.  State Troopers report 36-year-old Rikki L. Allman of Osborn was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Following the crash on US 36 at Route J near Stewartsville.

According to the report, Allman was westbound and slowing to make a left turn when she was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by 39-year-old James Farr of Stewartsville.  The Farr vehicle caught on fire, but Farr was not injured.

Troopers also report Allman was arrested for alleged DWI.  She was released for treatment.

Copyright © 2024 KCHI. All rights reserved.

  • 660-646-4173
  • kchi@greenhills.net
  • PO Box 227 421 Washington St Chillicothe MO 64601