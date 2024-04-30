Serious Injury Crash and Arrest

An Osborn woman had serious injuries following a crash in Dekalb County Monday evening. State Troopers report 36-year-old Rikki L. Allman of Osborn was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Following the crash on US 36 at Route J near Stewartsville.

According to the report, Allman was westbound and slowing to make a left turn when she was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by 39-year-old James Farr of Stewartsville. The Farr vehicle caught on fire, but Farr was not injured.

Troopers also report Allman was arrested for alleged DWI. She was released for treatment.

