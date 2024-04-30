Recruiting Police Officers And Paying For Training

The City of Chillicothe is actively recruiting police officers as they are beginning their training. City Administrator Roze Frampton says this includes paying for that training. Frampton says the city will pay for training at an approved police academy.

$6,000 for the program offered twice a year.

She says the new officers must agree to successful completion of the training and to be employed by the Chillicothe Police Department for three years.

If they don’t complete the training, they must pay back the tuition.

If they leave the Chillicothe Police Department before the three years, they must reimburse the city a pro-rated amount.

