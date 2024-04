The City of Chillicothe’s agreement to employ detainees at the Chillicothe Correction Center as part of a Supervised Work Release Program was approved by the City Council. City Administrator Roze Frampton says this is primarily for the Parks Department.

A three-year contract with the DOC. The Parks Department completed the necessary training.

The offenders will have duties that include ground maintenance, janitorial, building maintenance, and equipment repairs.

