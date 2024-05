The Independence Day fireworks display for the City of Chillicothe will be July 3rd. City Administrator Roze Frampton explained the City Council approved the contract with J&M Displays.

At the south end of town as it was last year.

The total cost is $14,430. Frampton says they are working on donations.

Amy Supply is raising funds for the event.

Contact Amy Supply for more information.

Share this:

Tweet