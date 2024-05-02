Continued And New Flood Warnings On Grand River

Flood warnings continue for portions of the Grand River and new warnings are issued for additional flooding on Friday.

At Sumner, minor flooding continues. The river crested at 35.93 feet Monday night. Flooding on the Grand River at Sumner continues until later this morning as the river level is dropping. Flood stage at Sumner is 26 feet.

At Sumner, the river is expected to rise above flood stage again on Friday with additional rain in the forecast.

At Brunswick, Minor flooding continues, as the river crested at 23.4 feet and the river level is dropping. Flooding will continue until early Thursday afternoon. Flood stage is 19 feet.

A NEW flood warning is issued for the Grand River at Chillicothe, beginning Friday afternoon and continuing through Sunday afternoon. Additional rainfall in the forecast is expected to cause the Grand River to rise again at Chillicothe to a crest of 26.4 feet. Flood stage at Chillicothe is 24 feet.

